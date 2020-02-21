menu

Mass TB Screening In Prison Cost-Effective, Can Save Lives, Study Shows

Feb 21, 2020

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: Mass TB screening with point-of-care test is cost-effective, Brazil prison study shows
Antigone Barton, senior editor and writer of “Science Speaks,” discusses a study published this week in Clinical Infectious Diseases, which “shows how reliably detecting disease, [specifically tuberculosis,] through mass screening with an accurate point of care diagnostic tool, could save both money and lives” in a prison setting” (2/20).

