Science Speaks Discusses Study Examining Long-Acting Injectable HIV Prevention Drug

Science Speaks: Long-acting injected HIV prevention effective and safe, HPTN 083 trial data shows

Antigone Barton, senior editor and writer at Science Speaks, discusses the results of a study assessing an investigational drug for HIV prevention. Barton notes the “injection every eight weeks has been found to be effective and safe in preventing HIV infection among men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men, in data released [May 18] demonstrating a form of long-acting biomedical HIV prevention to be as effective as daily medicine taken by mouth” (5/18).