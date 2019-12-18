Man In DRC Linked To Transmission Chain Of Ebola Died From Disease Resurgence, Not Reinfection, WHO Says Amid Increase In Cases

Homeland Preparedness News: WHO investigating spike in DRC Ebola cases, including fear of reinfection

“…In all, 27 new cases were confirmed last week in the DRC’s North Kivu and Ituri provinces. The previous three weeks saw an average of seven. While the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that these cases were all linked to three transmission chains, most of these cases came from a single chain and one that should be profoundly troubling to health experts. WHO reported that one individual was a potential source of infection for 17 people. This individual’s infection represents the second time they were documented as infected over six months…” (Galford, 12/17).

The Telegraph: Experts breathe sigh of relief as WHO says Ebola patient was not reinfected with the deadly disease

“There is relief in Democratic Republic of Congo as authorities have said that a man thought to be reinfected with the Ebola virus was in fact suffering from a ‘resurgence’ of the disease — that is, the virus was still lurking in his immune system. There was alarm last week among experts when the first reports came through that a patient had died after catching the deadly virus a second time — a case of reinfection with Ebola has never been documented and survivors are thought to be immune…” (Gulland, 12/17).