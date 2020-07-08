menu

Malnutrition Costs Businesses In Poorer Countries Up To $850B Annually, Economic Model Shows

Jul 08, 2020

AFP/France 24: Malnutrition in poorer nations costs firms up to $850 bln: study
“Hunger, poor nutrition, and obesity not only present a health burden in developing countries but carry a hidden economic penalty that costs businesses up to $850 billion a year, according to a new report published Wednesday. Researchers said malnutrition reduces the resilience of populations to risks such as infectious disease outbreaks and extreme climate events, as well as causing a reduction in productivity and earnings. With the coronavirus pandemic expected to drive millions more into hunger and poverty, they called for governments and businesses alike to focus on nutrition as part of recovery efforts…” (7/8).

The Telegraph: Malnutrition costs businesses in developing countries up to $850bn a year, report finds
“…The economic model, developed by think tank Chatham House and Vivid Economics, found that lost productivity from employees being underweight costs companies up to $38 billion (0.9 percent of GDP) in the 19 countries modeled, and is a particular problem for businesses relying on manual labor, such as the agricultural sector and construction. Laura Wellesley, a senior research fellow at Chatham House and one of the authors of the report, said that being underweight or having micronutrient deficiencies can mean workers are tired and have and lower stamina, impacting their productivity…” (Hayes, 7/8).

