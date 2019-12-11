menu

Malnourishment, Hunger Impact Nearly A Half Billion In Asia-Pacific, U.N. Agencies’ Report Shows

Dec 11, 2019

AP: U.N.: Nearly a half-billion in Asia-Pacific still going hungry
“Nearly a half-billion people in the Asia-Pacific are still malnourished and eliminating hunger by 2030 requires that millions escape food insecurity each month, according to a report released Wednesday by U.N. agencies. … The report urges that governments combine efforts to end poverty and with nutrition, health, and education-oriented policies…” (Kurtenbach, 12/11).

