U.N. Officials Discuss Efforts To Achieve Gender Equality In Asia-Pacific Region

IISD’s “SDG Knowledge Hub”: Catalyzing Change for Gender Equality

In this guest article, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, under-secretary general of the U.N. and executive secretary of ESCAP, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, under-secretary general of the U.N. and executive director of U.N. Women, review efforts to empower women and girls in the Asia-Pacific region since the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing 25 years ago and last week’s Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference for the Beijing+25 Review, which took place in Bangkok. They discuss the importance of ending violence against women, women’s political representation in the region, and economic empowerment, concluding, “Let us remain ambitious in our vision and steadfast in our determination to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment in Asia and the Pacific” (11/29).