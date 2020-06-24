menu

Majority Of Global Fund-Supported HIV, TB, Malaria Programs Disrupted Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jun 24, 2020

The Telegraph: Fight against malaria, TB and HIV hit as resources diverted to Covid-19, survey shows
“The fight against malaria, HIV, and TB has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, risking a huge rise in the number of deaths and infections. A survey of the 106 countries where the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria targets its budget found that nearly three quarters of programs have been disrupted as a result of the pandemic…” (Gulland, 6/24).

