Johnson & Johnson Announces Reduced Cost Of TB Drug Bedaquiline For More Than 135 Countries Through Stop TB Partnership’s Global Drug Facility

Reuters: Johnson & Johnson cuts price of TB drug bedaquiline in poorer countries

“Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it was slashing the price of its version of tuberculosis drug bedaquiline to $340 from $400, for a six-month treatment, in low- and middle-income countries, to scale up its use during the COVID-19 pandemic. J&J’s bedaquiline, marketed under the brand name Sirturo, will be available at the reduced price to more than 135 eligible countries, through the United Nations-hosted Stop TB Partnership’s Global Drug Facility, created in 2001 to negotiate lower prices for treatments…” (Maddipatla, 7/6).