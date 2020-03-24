menu

KFF Resources Examine U.S. Global Health Assets In LMICs Amid Outbreak, U.S. Military’s COVID-19 Response, Other Aspects Of Pandemic

Mar 24, 2020

KFF: Preparing for COVID-19 in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: Leveraging U.S. Global Health Assets
This data note assesses where the U.S. government has existing global health assets that could be mobilized when and if needed to assist in the COVID-19 response in low- and middle-income countries (Kates/Moss/Oum, 3/20).

KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of March 23, 2020 (3/23).

KFF: The U.S. Military and the Domestic Coronavirus Response: Key Questions (Michaud/Moss, 3/20).

KFF: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Glossary (3/18).

Additional KFF COVID-19 resources, including those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here.

