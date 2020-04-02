KFF Resources Examine Global, Domestic Issues Related To Pandemic

KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of April 2, 2020 (4/2).

KFF: Jen Kates and Josh Michaud Featured Speakers in Virtual Briefing About the Coronavirus Pandemic

On Monday evening, KFF’s Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy, and Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy, were the featured guests in the Commonwealth Club of California’s continuing virtual series on the coronavirus outbreak. Audio is available here (3/31).

KFF: Put to the Test: Can the U.S. Get to the Next Phase of the COVID-19 Response? (Kates/Michaud, 4/1).

Additional KFF COVID-19 resources, including those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here. KFF’s new blog series “Coronavirus Policy Watch” is available here.