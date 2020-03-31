menu

Jen Kates and Josh Michaud Featured Speakers in Virtual Briefing About the Coronavirus Pandemic

KFF Mar 31, 2020

Last night KFF’s Jen Kates and Josh Michaud were the featured guests in The Commonwealth Club of California’s continuing virtual series on the coronavirus outbreak. To view a replay of the event fast forward to the 15 minute mark. 

Among the topics discussed were:
  • How does this epidemic compare to previous ones?
  • What goes into epidemiological models, how do they work and how reliable are they?
  • Who is at greatest risk for getting sick?
  • Was China’s approach to social distancing more effective?
  • When will we be able to relax social distancing measures?
  • When people recover will they have immunity?
  • What are Americans’ views on the epidemic?

