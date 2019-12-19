menu

KFF Budget Summary Analyzes Global Health-Related Funding In FY 2020 Conference Agreement

Dec 19, 2019

KFF: Global Health Funding in the FY 2020 Conference Agreement
This budget summary highlights global health-related funding in the FY 2020 appropriations conference agreement, which was released by Congress on December 16, and passed by the House on December 17. The agreement includes funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The agreement needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by the President (12/19).

