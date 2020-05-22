KFF Brief Examines COVID-19’s Implications For PEPFAR; New Country Government Actions Data Added To Coronavirus Tracker

KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of May 22, 2020 (5/22).

Data on country government actions in response to COVID-19 have been added to the tracker.

KFF: COVID-19 & PEPFAR: Implications for the Future

The potential for the COVID-19 pandemic to significantly affect the health and development of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, has serious implications for PEPFAR, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This issue brief examines the steps PEPFAR has taken to respond to the outbreak and the issues at stake (Carbaugh/Kates/Oum, 5/20).

KFF: Sweden’s Coronavirus Strategy Should Not Be the World’s — But Aspects of It Are Worthy of Consideration

In an article for Foreign Affairs, KFF Associate Director for Global Health Policy Josh Michaud discusses Sweden’s response to novel coronavirus (5/20).

Additional KFF COVID-19 resources on the global situation, as well as those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here. KFF’s blog series “Coronavirus Policy Watch” is available here.