KFF Analyzes Global Health Aspects Of House SFOPs FY21 Appropriations Bill

Jul 10, 2020

KFF: House Appropriations Committee Approves FY21 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill
The House Committee on Appropriations approved the FY 2021 State & Foreign Operations (SFOPs) appropriations bill (and accompanying report) on July 9, 2020. The SFOPs bill includes funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Funding for these programs, through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance, totaled $9.2 billion, an increase of $64.5 million (1%) above the FY 2020 enacted level and $3.2 billion (53%) above the President’s FY 2021 request (7/9).

