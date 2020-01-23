Global Fund, Stop TB Partnership, Business Entities Launch New ‘Ending Workplace Tuberculosis’ Initiative

Global Fund: Ending Tuberculosis is Good for Business — New Initiative Launched to End Tuberculosis in the Workplace

“At the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, a multi-sectoral group of partners [on Wednesday] launched a new initiative — called Ending Workplace Tuberculosis — aimed at engaging major businesses in the fight against tuberculosis. Initiated by the World Economic Forum; Johnson & Johnson; Royal Philips; Fullerton Health; the Confederation of Indian Industry; the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and the Stop TB Partnership, this initiative will leverage the untapped potential of businesses in countries disproportionately impacted by TB to roll out awareness, detection, and treatment programs to reach millions of workers, their families, and communities…” (1/22).