Japanese Authorities Confirm Man Being Treated For New Coronavirus After Traveling To Wuhan, China

AP: Patient in Japan confirmed as having new virus from China

“Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan…” (Yamaguchi, 1/16).

New York Times: Japan Confirms First Case of New Chinese Coronavirus

“…It was the second confirmed case of the new coronavirus reported outside of China in the last week. In Thailand on Monday, the authorities detected the virus in a 61-year-old Chinese woman who was visiting from Wuhan, the capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei…” (Wee, 1/15).

Reuters: Japan confirms first case of infection with new China coronavirus

“…The State Department issued a health alert update on Wednesday about travel to the Wuhan region. It referenced a Watch Level 1 Alert by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging citizens traveling in the region to avoid contact with animals, animal markets or animal products, among other precautions. … The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the new virus could spread and has warned hospitals worldwide…” (Gallagher, 1/15).