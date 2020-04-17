Coronavirus Lockdowns Could Prevent At Least 49M Women Worldwide From Accessing Family Planning, Reproductive Health Services, Guttmacher Analysis Shows

The Telegraph: Coronavirus disruption may halt access to family planning for 49 million women, analysis reveals

“At least 49 million women and girls across the globe may no longer be able to access family planning as services are disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, new analysis has revealed. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research organization, the strain placed on already overstretched health systems will have a ‘devastating’ impact on access to contraception and abortion services — with potentially deadly consequences…” (Newey, 6/17).

Additional coverage of the Guttmacher analysis is available from Al Jazeera, Reuters, and VOA.