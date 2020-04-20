menu

International Development Aid Slightly Increased In 2019 Over 2018, At Record Level, OECD Report Shows

Apr 20, 2020

New Humanitarian: In the news: International aid reached record levels in 2019
“The value of international development aid reached a new peak of $152.8 billion in 2019, a slight increase over 2018, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of wealthy donor nations. Introducing the preliminary data, officials with the 29-member body urged donors to help low-income countries deal with the coronavirus crisis. ‘Pandemics are by essence Global Public Bads,’ the OECD reported. ‘No country is unaffected by the COVID-19 virus’…” (Parker, 4/17).

