Donor Nations Slightly Increase Development Assistance In 2019 But More Must Be Done To Meet Spending Goals Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, New OECD Data Show

Devex: Aid levels inch upward but COVID-19 looms

“Official development assistance increased slightly last year, according to initial data from OECD. But with many donors in ‘domestic meltdown,’ next year looks uncertain…” (Cornish/Chadwick, 4/17).

The Guardian: Donor countries urged to step up spending as national goals go unmet

“The world’s major powers have failed to make progress towards meeting their commitments on aid spending, according to new data, prompting calls for countries to step up in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) update on spending in 2019, published on Thursday, showed aid contributions by its forum of the largest donors were less than half the targeted 0.7% of their gross national income. Only five countries, including the U.K., met or surpassed the 0.7% spending goal…” (Ahmed, 4/17).