Eliminating Mother-To-Child Transmission Of HIV In South Africa Achievable, Experts Write In Opinion Piece

The Conversation: South Africa steps up its game to end mother-to-child transmission of HIV

Ute Feucht, associate professor in pediatrics, and Jeannette Wessels, researcher at the Centre for Maternal, Fetal, Newborn, and Child Health Care Strategies, both at the University of Pretoria

“…[R]ealizing [the] ambitious target [of eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV in South Africa] will require innovative strategies and continuous quality improvement. … To achieve these outcomes the South African Department of Health has revised the guidelines for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission. It now includes a strong focus on maternal viral suppression during antenatal care, at delivery, and in the period after birth. If implemented effectively, the approach set out in the guidelines would put South Africa within reach of eliminating mother-to-child transmission. … Creating an environment that enables rigorous implementation of this guideline will move South Africa closer to the goal of eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and making an HIV-free generation a reality” (1/6).