India Sees Biggest Single-Day Virus Spike As Lockdown Eased; Europe Surpasses 1M Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; Canada’s COVID-19 Data ‘Trending In Right Direction’ As Lockdown Measures Continue

AFRICA

Al Jazeera: Ethiopia plans to close Eritrean refugee camp despite concerns (Creta, 4/19).

Reuters: MSF says aid worker dies in Nigeria after contracting coronavirus (Carsten et al., 4/20).

Reuters: South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus: Ramaphosa (Winning, 4/20).

ASIA

AP: North Korean defectors, experts question zero virus claim (Kim, 4/20).

AP: India reports biggest one-day virus spike as lockdown eased (Schmall, 4/20).

BBC: Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system ‘break down’ as cases surge (4/18).

EUROPE

The Hill: Europe surpasses 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases (Coleman, 4/19).

New York Times: In Pandemic, a Remote Russian Region Orders a Lockdown on Information (Higgins/Kishkovsky, 4/19).

Reuters: Italy’s daily coronavirus death toll hits one-week low (Aloisi/Pollina, 4/19).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Syria’s divisions damage efforts to mobilize against virus (El Deeb, 4/20).

New York Times: Dozens Test Positive for Coronavirus at Afghan President’s Palace (Mashal et al., 4/19).

Reuters: Turkey has most coronavirus cases outside Europe and U.S. (Evans, 4/19).

NORTH AMERICA

Reuters: Canadian coronavirus data trending in right direction, shutdowns to continue: PM (Ljunggren, 4/19).

U.N. News: U.N. staff step-up and step-in to support front line heroes battling COVID-19 in New York (4/19).