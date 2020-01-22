Independent Assessment Team Urges DRC, U.N. Peacekeeping To Address Insecurity In Beni Amid Ebola Outbreak Response

U.N. News: Joint U.N.-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

“Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the U.N. peacekeeping operation in the country, MONUSCO, are being urged to develop a comprehensive joint strategy to address insecurity in Beni territory, located in the east. The recommendation follows an independent assessment into deadly attacks allegedly carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group during the latter part of last year, which sparked violent protests against the Government and the U.N…” (1/21).