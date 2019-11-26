U.N. Agencies Evacuate Dozens Of Ebola Team Staff From DRC Following Violence, Ongoing Insecurity

CIDRAP News: More violence continues to stall Ebola response in DRC hot spots

“The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) [Monday] said Ebola response operations in two hot spots remain paralyzed for the sixth day in a row, which could prolong the outbreak, amid a report of an attack on a United Nation peacekeeping office in Beni. In other developments, 4 new cases were reported over the weekend and through [Monday], raising the outbreak total past 3,300 to 3,303…” (Schnirring, 11/25).

Reuters: WHO, UNICEF evacuate 76 staff from Ebola teams in Congo due to insecurity

“The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday evacuated dozens of their staff working on the Ebola epidemic from the town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the worsening security situation. Rebels believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed eight people in an overnight raid on Sunday…” (Nebehay/Depetris, 11/26).

