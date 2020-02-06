Increase In Funding For Frontline Activists Critical To Ending FGM, Five Foundation Co-Founder Writes In Opinion Pieces

Devex: Opinion: Ending FGM by 2030 will be led by women

Nimco Ali OBE, co-founder and CEO of the Five Foundation

“…I am calling directly on donors — particularly large foundations — to take notice and to think differently about how to end FGM and fund a better future for all of the world’s girls. Grassroots activists know what they are doing and are fine-tuning their approaches all the time to ensure maximum impact. Awareness of FGM is one thing, but without an increase in global funding, we will not see an end to this devastating abuse in our lifetimes” (2/6).

The Guardian: We will end female genital mutilation only by backing frontline activists

Nimco Ali OBE, co-founder and CEO of the Five Foundation

“…The U.N. has set a 2030 deadline to end [female genital mutilation (FGM)]. … The Five Foundation partners with large charities … as well as with dozens of grassroots groups … We must all work together as much as we can. But we are also calling on foundations and governments to change the way we fund efforts to end FGM. This means finally trusting and supporting frontline activists … who are the most credible and effective agents of change — but who have been left out of the equation for far too long” (2/6).