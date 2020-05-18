menu

In Statement, Pompeo Condemns Taiwan’s Exclusion From World Health Assembly

May 18, 2020

U.S. Department of State: Taiwan’s Exclusion from the World Health Assembly
In this press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo says, “The United States condemns Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly. At a time when the world continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, we need multilateral institutions to deliver on their stated missions and to serve the interests of all member states, not to play politics while lives are at stake…” (5/18).

