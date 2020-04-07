In Interviews With Media Outlets, Various Health Experts, Politicians Discuss U.S., Global Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

Devex: Q&A: U.N. Women envisions a more gender-equal post-pandemic society

“…[Anita Bhatia, deputy executive director at U.N. Women,] spoke with Devex about how U.N. Women has formed an immediate response plan to COVID-19 but is also looking ahead to longer-term challenges — and even some opportunities…” (Lieberman, 4/6).

The Hill: Coronavirus Report: The Hill’s Steve Clemons interviews Mark R. Dybul

“The Hill’s Steve Clemons interviews former U.S. global AIDS coordinator Mark Dybul, who is currently the co-director at Georgetown Center for Global Health Practice and Impact…” (4/6).

Vox: Elizabeth Warren has a plan for this, too

“In January, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the first presidential candidate to release a plan for combating coronavirus. In March, she released a second plan. Days later, with the scale of economic damage increasing, she released a third. Warren’s proposals track the spread of the virus: from a problem happening elsewhere and demanding a surge in global health resources and domestic preparation to a pandemic happening here, demanding not just a public health response but an all-out effort to save the US economy. … So I asked Warren to explain what the plan should be, given the grim reality we face…” (Klein, 4/6).

WIRED: Obama’s Ebola Czar on What Strong Federal Response Looks Like

“A couple of weeks ago, I asked Larry Brilliant, the renowned epidemiologist who helped eradicate smallpox, what is the one message he would bring to the daily press briefing if he were president. He answered without hesitation: ‘I would begin the press conference by saying “Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to Ron Klain … Covid czar.”‘ In 2014, Barack Obama appointed Ron Klain as the White House Ebola response coordinator to fight what was then the world’s biggest health threat. … WIRED spoke to Klain by phone on April 3…” (Levy, 4/7).