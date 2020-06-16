menu

Former U.S. Ebola Czar Ron Klain Discusses U.S. Response To COVID-19 Pandemic In Interview With The Hill

Jun 16, 2020

The Hill: Former Obama Ebola czar Ron Klain says White House’s bad decisions have put U.S. behind many other nations on COVID-19; Fears of virus reemergence intensify
“Former Obama Ebola czar Ron Klain says [in an interview with The Hill’s Steve Clemons that the] White House’s bad decisions have put the U.S. behind many other nations on COVID-19; expresses confidence in vaccine development because of Anthony Fauci’s oversight; claims Jared Kushner and Vice President Pence worked at cross-purposes in preparing America for COVID-19 fight…” (Clemons, 6/15).

