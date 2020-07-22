IDSA Examines U.S. House Appropriations Bills’ Proposed Funding For Science-Related Activities

Homeland Preparedness News: IDSA sees House Appropriations bills as promising start, still come up short amid pandemic

“With news that appropriations bills aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic had passed out of House committees this week, the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) examined and declared the bills to provide critical resources, albeit with significant gaps and inadequate funding. This covers two pieces of legislation: a House Labor, Health and Human Services bill, and State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bills…” (Galford, 7/21).