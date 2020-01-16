menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Humanitarian Groups Operating In Iraq, Middle East Fear Security Backlash After U.S. Killing Of Iranian General

Jan 16, 2020

Devex: In wake of U.S.-Iran clash, aid groups fear access, security blowback
“In the wake of the U.S. strike in Baghdad that targeted and killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, international aid groups operating in Iraq and throughout the Middle East fear they could face backlash against Western influence in the region and lose their ability to access the communities in which they currently implement programs…” (Igoe, 1/16).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.