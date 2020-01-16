Humanitarian Groups Operating In Iraq, Middle East Fear Security Backlash After U.S. Killing Of Iranian General

Devex: In wake of U.S.-Iran clash, aid groups fear access, security blowback

“In the wake of the U.S. strike in Baghdad that targeted and killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, international aid groups operating in Iraq and throughout the Middle East fear they could face backlash against Western influence in the region and lose their ability to access the communities in which they currently implement programs…” (Igoe, 1/16).