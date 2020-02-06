‘Hope Is Not Lost’ Because Of Experimental HIV Vaccine Failure, EGPAF President Writes In Opinion Piece

Washington Post: Letters to the Editor: A vaccine failed. But hope is not lost in the fight against HIV.

Chip Lyons, president and chief executive of the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

“When imagining an HIV vaccine, we envision a breakthrough so historic that, after more than 30 years, the end of the epidemic would finally be in sight. The Feb. 4 news article ‘Trial of promising HIV vaccine fails’ starkly reminded us that, so far, that is not the story of HIV. While disappointed this trial was ineffective, we should remind ourselves that this is why clinical trials exist. Hope is not lost. … [W]e must continue to work toward a vaccine while developing cutting-edge diagnostics and better medicines for vulnerable populations, including children and adolescents. Only with unwavering determination on all fronts will we usher in a generation free of AIDS” (2/5).