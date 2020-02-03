menu

Human Trial Of Experimental HIV Vaccine Ends In Failure In South Africa, Researchers Announce

Feb 03, 2020

Washington Post: Trial of promising HIV vaccine fails in South Africa
“A broad study of a promising vaccine for HIV has ended in failure after an interim analysis showed it was no more effective than placebo, researchers announced Monday. Vaccinations were halted after an independent monitoring panel for the ‘Uhambo’ study in South Africa determined on Jan. 23 that 129 people who received the vaccine developed HIV while 123 who were given a placebo contracted the infection…” (Bernstein, 2/3).

