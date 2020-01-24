Heavy Rains, Flooding Threaten Food Security For Millions In East Africa

The Guardian: ‘Food prices shot up’: floods spark a scramble for survival in east Africa

“…A series of floods across east Africa has been the latest shock to the region’s food supply, wiping out crops and raising prices in the areas most heavily affected. The floods, resulting from unusually heavy seasonal rains from August to December, have had a devastating impacts. More than 280 people have reportedly been killed, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and infrastructure across the region has been destroyed, according to the U.N. But people now face a longer-term effect, one that has been snowballing around the region for years: food insecurity…” (Hervey, 1/24).