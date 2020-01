U.N. News: Haiti cholera outbreak ‘stopped in its tracks’

“After a nine-year long cholera outbreak in Haiti that killed close to 10,000 people, [last] week the country reached the milestone of an entire year free from any new cases of the deadly waterborne disease. This was achieved following concerted efforts from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Haitian Government and others, to address the root causes of cholera…” (1/24).