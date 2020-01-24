menu

Haiti Marks 1 Year Free Of Confirmed Cholera Cases, PAHO Announces

Jan 24, 2020

PAHO: Haiti reaches one-year free of Cholera
“The cholera outbreak in Haiti that began in October 2010, affecting over 820,000 people and killing 9,792, has been stopped in its tracks, with the country reaching 1-year free of confirmed cases this week. The achievement follows concerted efforts from Haiti, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and other partner agencies to address the root causes of cholera, including through increased surveillance to detect and respond to possible-flare-ups; the implementation of rapid diagnosis initiatives; and the treatment of cases with adequate rehydration and care…” (1/23).

