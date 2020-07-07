Habitat Loss, Unsustainable Farming, Climate Change Will Drive Increase In Zoonotic Diseases, UNEP Report Warns

NPR: U.N. Predicts Rise In Diseases That Jump From Animals To Humans Due To Habitat Loss

“A new United Nations report warns that more diseases that pass from animals to humans, such as COVID-19, are likely to emerge as habitats are ravaged by wildlife exploitation, unsustainable farming practices, and climate change. These pathogens, known as zoonotic diseases, also include Ebola, MERS, HIV/AIDS, and West Nile virus. They have increasingly emerged because of stresses humans have placed on animal habitats, according to the U.N. Environment Programme report Preventing the Next Pandemic: Zoonotic diseases and how to break the chain of transmission, released on Monday…” (Neuman, 7/6).

