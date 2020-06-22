Destruction Of Natural World Increases Risk Of Zoonotic Diseases; COVID-19 Lockdowns Increase Poaching; WWF Recommends Closing ‘High Risk’ Meat Markets

AP: Coronavirus lockdowns increase poaching in Asia, Africa

“…In many parts of the developing world, coronavirus lockdowns have sparked concern about increased illegal hunting that’s fueled by food shortages and a decline in law enforcement in some wildlife protection areas. At the same time, border closures and travel restrictions slowed illegal trade in certain high-value species…” (Ghosal/Casey, 6/22).

NPR: The Worrisome Link Between Deforestation And Disease

“…Scientists have long warned that the reshaping of Earth’s landscapes will have broad ramifications for the climate and biodiversity. A growing body of evidence shows that forest loss and fragmentation can also increase the risk of animal-borne infectious disease, similar to the type that’s currently upending the world…” (Rott, 6/22).

SciDev.Net: Shut down ‘risky’ meat markets to stop disease: WWF

“All markets selling ‘high risk’ meat should be closed to stop future infectious disease outbreaks, a conservation organization says. In a report released [June 17], the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) says zoonotic diseases — those which jump from animals to humans — are emerging because of the trade and consumption of high-risk wildlife and deforestation for agriculture…” (Broom, 6/19).