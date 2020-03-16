Global Health Policy Community Publishes Blog Posts, Podcasts On Various Aspects Of COVID-19

Council on Foreign Relations: Why It Matters: Coronavirus

Gabrielle Sierra, host and podcast producer of Why It Matters (3/11).

ICTworks: Five COVID Response Insights for Digital Development Practitioners

Wayan Vota, cofounder of ICTworks and digital health director at IntraHealth International (3/13).

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: Recent Data and Maps to Help Find the Origin of COVID-19

Daniel Lucey, member of the IDSA Global Health Committee (3/15).

ONE: Coronavirus: What to know now and what we can learn

Jenny Ottenhoff, senior policy director for global health and education at the ONE Campaign (3/13).

Overseas Development Institute: Time to level up: international donor responses to the coronavirus

Sherillyn Raga, senior research officer in ODI’s International Economic Development Group (3/13).

Peter Attia MD: #97 — Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D.: COVID-19: transmissibility, vaccines, risk reduction, and treatment

Peter Attia, founder of Attia Medical, PC (3/14).

U.N. Dispatch: Americans Really Trust the World Health Organization Right Now

Mark Leon Goldberg, editor of U.N. Dispatch and host of the Global Dispatches Podcast (3/15).