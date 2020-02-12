Global Health Experts Discuss Importance Of Investing In Pandemic Preparedness
Brookings Institution’s “Future Development”: Preparing for pandemics such as coronavirus — will we ever break the vicious cycle of panic and neglect?
Gavin Yamey, director of the Center for Policy Impact in Global Health and professor at Duke University’s Duke Global Health Institute, and colleagues discuss the importance of investing in pandemic preparedness, highlighting a recent study on trends in donor funding for global health (2/11).