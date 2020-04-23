Global Health Experts Contribute To White Paper Outlining Global COVID-19 Action Plan

Georgetown University: Top Global Health Experts Release Action Plan: COVID-19: A Global Pandemic Demands a Global Response

Various global health experts contributed to a white paper focused on the global response to COVID-19. According to the press release, “In a comprehensive white paper (COVID-19: A Global Pandemic Demands a Global Response) … Georgetown professor and the former head of the Global Fund and an architect of PEPFAR, the Hon. Mark Dybul, MD, and other top global health leaders say, ‘Outlining what needs to be done is not particularly difficult. The actual implementation and the politics in each country and globally make it complicated.’ With a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa, the team explores the possible scenarios for the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, what we know, what we need to know, and how we can effectively respond now to limit new infections and deaths and to best prepare for an uncertain future…” (4/23).