Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts On COVID-19 Pandemic

Brookings: The coming of age of the Africa Centers for Disease Control

Aloysius Uche Ordu, managing partner with Omapu Associates and former vice president of the African Development Bank (4/15).

Brookings: How Congress can address the international dimensions of the COVID-19 response

George Ingram, senior fellow with the global economy and development program at Brookings, and Jeffrey L. Sturchio, CEO of Rabin Martin and former president and CEO of the Global Health Council (4/15).

Center for American Progress: To Protect Against the Coronavirus Pandemic at Home, the U.S. Must Also Help Those Beyond Its Borders

Michael Fuchs, senior fellow; Alexandra Schmitt, policy analyst; and Haneul Lee, research assistant; all with the Center for American Progress (4/15).

Gates Foundation: Twenty years in the making: The foundation’s response to COVID-19

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (April 2020).

Gates Foundation: Our approach to COVID-19 in Africa with Oumar Seydi

Oumar Seydi, Africa director for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (April 2020).

ONE: Why the G20’s decision to suspend debt repayments matters during COVID-19 (4/15).

Science Speaks: COVID-19: The virus arrives in war-torn Yemen where health care is challenged and hand-washing is hard to achieve

Kwan Kew Lai, Harvard Medical School faculty physician at Beth Israel Lahey Health, infectious disease specialist, and disaster relief volunteer (4/15).

World Bank: Measuring health financing needs for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Sub-Saharan Africa

Pia Schneider, lead economist; Fedja Pivodic, specialist focusing on health management information systems and data integration in the health sector; and Katelyn Jison Yoo, health economist in training; all with the World Bank (4/15).