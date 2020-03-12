menu

Global Health Organizations Discuss State Department’s 2019 Human Rights Report

Mar 12, 2020

Amnesty International: State Department’s Human Rights Report Highlights Trump Administration’s Anti-Human Rights Policies
“In response to the U.S. State Department releasing its third human rights report compiled under the Trump administration, Joanne Lin, national director of advocacy and governmental relations at Amnesty International USA, said: ‘Not only have human rights come under attack domestically under the Trump administration, but they have been sidelined in its foreign policy, leaving people in dangerous and deadly conditions around the world with no help from the White House…” (3/11).

Human Rights Watch: U.S. State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
Amanda Klasing, acting co-director for the Women’s Rights Division at HRW, discusses the State Department’s  annual human rights country reports, noting, “This year, the report’s editors provided an explanatory note that tries to respond to past complaints about how … major gaps in the report obscure the human rights conditions for many women, girls, and other marginalized groups around the world. The note recognizes that discrimination can affect access to health care, employment, and other rights, but it is a cursory explanation and doesn’t make up for biased reporting on women’s rights in the individual country reports. Nor does it justify the administration’s record of curtailing women’s human rights at every opportunity” (3/11).

