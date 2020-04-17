Global Health Community Discusses Gender Inequalities In Global Health, Global Health Leadership

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: Addressing Gender Inequalities in Tuberculosis: A Conversation with Dr. Zolelwa Sifumba

Lanice Williams, advocacy and partnerships manager at Friends of the Global Fight, interviews Zolelwa Sifumba, a doctor in Cape Town, South Africa, and one of the Global Fund’s Faces of the Fight, about gender inequalities in TB. Sifumba discusses “her unique journey overcoming TB, the various challenges she faced, and how the global health community can do more to combat TB as a widespread threat to women worldwide” (4/16).

World Economic Forum: 7 out of 10 global health leaders are men: Study

Emma Charlton, senior writer for formative content at the World Economic Forum, discusses gender disparities in the global health workforce, highlighting findings from the Global Health 50/50 report. The report found that more than 70% of leaders in the global health sector are men, and while women account for 70% of workers in the sector, only 5% hold leadership positions. Charlton also discusses findings from the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2020, which shows gender gaps in different countries (4/16).