Global Health Community Addresses Various Angles Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 03, 2020

Brookings Institution: The early days of a global pandemic: A timeline of COVID-19 spread and government interventions
Dweepobotee Brahma, associate fellow with Brookings India, and colleagues (4/2).

Brookings Institution: Figures of the week: Perceptions of COVID-19 in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria
Payce Madden, research analyst in the Africa Growth Initiative at the Brookings Institution (4/2).

Center for Global Development: Does One Size Fit All? Realistic Alternatives for COVID-19 Response in Low-Income Countries
Amanda Glassman, executive vice president of CGD, CEO of CGD Europe, and senior fellow, and colleagues (4/2).

Global Dispatches: What Political Science Can Teach Us About How Different Countries Are Handling COVID-19
Mark Goldberg, editor of U.N. Dispatch and host of the Global Dispatches Podcast (4/2).

IntraHealth International’s “Vital”: Preparing for Ebola, Then Coronavirus
Katherine Seaton, editorial officer for IntraHealth International (4/2).

ODI: Covid-19: ‘we won’t get back to normal because normal was the problem’
Sara Pantuliano, chief executive at ODI (4/1).

