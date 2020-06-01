Global Health Community Addresses U.S. Decision To Withdrawal From WHO

Global Health Council: Global Health Council Urges Trump Administration to Reconsider Withdrawal from WHO (5/29).

Think Global Health: Why the WHO?

Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and adjunct professor at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, and colleagues (5/29).

U.N. Dispatch: The Trump Administration’s Decision to Cut Ties With the World Health Organization Will Make the Coronavirus Pandemic Much Worse

Mark Leon Goldberg, executive editor of U.N. Dispatch (5/29).