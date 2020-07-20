Editorial, Opinions Address U.S. Global Health Response, Including COVID-19-Related Actions, WHO Withdrawal, Anti-Prostitution Pledge

Bloomberg: Undermining the CDC Puts Lives at Risk

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, and mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 (7/19).

IPS: Relevance of U.S. Peace Corps in Post-COVID World

Kul Chandra Gautam, former deputy executive director of UNICEF (7/20).

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Editorial: Congress must stand against Trump’s plan to leave World Health Organization

Editorial Board

Wall Street Journal: Behind the HHS — CDC Disagreement

Scott Gottlieb, former administrator of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (7/19).

Washington Blade: Anti-Prostitution Loyalty Oath undermines HIV fight

Serra Sippel, president of the Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE) (7/17).