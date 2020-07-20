menu

Editorial, Opinions Address U.S. Global Health Response, Including COVID-19-Related Actions, WHO Withdrawal, Anti-Prostitution Pledge

Jul 20, 2020

Bloomberg: Undermining the CDC Puts Lives at Risk
Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, and mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 (7/19).

IPS: Relevance of U.S. Peace Corps in Post-COVID World
Kul Chandra Gautam, former deputy executive director of UNICEF (7/20).

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Editorial: Congress must stand against Trump’s plan to leave World Health Organization
Editorial Board

Wall Street Journal: Behind the HHS — CDC Disagreement
Scott Gottlieb, former administrator of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (7/19).

Washington Blade: Anti-Prostitution Loyalty Oath undermines HIV fight
Serra Sippel, president of the Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE) (7/17).

