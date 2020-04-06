menu

Global Health Community Addresses Various Angles Of COVID-19 Pandemic; Canadian Government Outlines Global Response

Apr 06, 2020

Atlantic Council: A new ‘Asian drama’: Will COVID-19 destroy the progress against poverty eradication and human development in South and East Asia?
Ajay Chhibber, nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council (4/3).

Government of Canada: Canada’s support for international efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic (4/5).

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF): In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, other diseases will not relent (4/3).

Think Global Health: Fighting COVID-19 With One Hand Tied Behind Our Backs?
Roopa Dhatt, founder of Women in Global Health, and colleagues (4/3).

World Economic Forum: Why we need women’s leadership in the COVID-19 response
Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome Trust, and Geeta Rao Gupta, executive director of the 3D Program for Girls and Women (4/3).

World Economic Forum: Africa has a COVID-19 time bomb to defuse
Tolbert Nyenswah, senior research associate with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (4/6).

World Economic Forum: Why a coronavirus vaccine takes over a year to produce — and why that is incredibly fast
Elissa Prichep, project lead of Precision Medicine with the World Economic Forum (4/3).

