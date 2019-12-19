Global Fund Announces Highest-Ever Funding Allocations, Reviews Top Stories Of 2019

Global Fund: Highest-Ever Funding Allocations Announced to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria

“Following a record-breaking Replenishment in October 2019, the Global Fund [Wednesday] announced its largest-ever funding allocations for eligible countries to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria and build systems for health over the next three years. The allocations include US$12.71 billion for country allocations and US$890 million for catalytic investments for the period beginning 1 January 2020 — 23% more than for the previous three-year period…” (12/18).

Global Fund: 2019: A Record Year for Global Health

“As the calendar page turns, we look back on some of the stories and moments that shaped 2019. Stepping up the fight to raise US$14.02 billion — the largest amount ever pledged to the Global Fund. Celebrating the 32 million lives saved. Honoring those we have lost. Amplifying the voices of people and communities most affected by the epidemics. Welcoming new leadership and partnerships. And accelerating investment and innovation to achieve a future free of the burden of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria…” (12/18).