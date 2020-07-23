Global COVID-19 Cases Pass 15M But Could Be Much Higher; UNDP Recommends Temporary Basic Income To Help Slow Disease’s Spread

Al Jazeera: Global COVID-19 cases could be 12 times higher than reported

“The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow around the world. More than 15 million people have now been infected globally. But researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) say the true death toll could be 12 times higher…” (Elizondo, 7/22).

CIDRAP News: Global COVID-19 total tops 15 million cases

“The global COVID-19 total passed 15 million cases, just 4 days after topping 14 million, fueled mainly by surges in several countries in the Americas and India, plus brisk activity in hot spots such as South Africa and Russia. The pandemic total rose to 15,033,861 cases, and 618,994 people have died from their infections, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard…” (Schnirring, 7/22).

U.N. News: ‘Temporary Basic Income’ could slow COVID surge, provide lifeline for world’s poorest

“The immediate introduction of a Temporary Basic Income for the world’s poorest people could slow the current surge in COVID-19 and enable close to three billion people to stay at home, according to a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report released on Thursday. ‘Temporary Basic Income: Protecting Poor and Vulnerable People in Developing Countries,’ estimates that it would cost governments upwards of $199 billion per month, to provide what UNDP describes as ‘a time-bound, guaranteed basic income, to the 2.7 billion people living below or just above the poverty line in 132 developing countries’…” (7/22).