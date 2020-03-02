menu

Global Consortium Launches Collaboration To Accelerate Development Of Novel TB Drug Regimens

Mar 02, 2020

GSK: First-of-its-kind global collaboration launched to develop transformative treatment regimens for tuberculosis
“[On Thursday,] a consortium of philanthropic, non-profit, and private sector organizations launched a collaboration that aims to accelerate the development of novel ‘pan-TB’ drug regimens for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB) that are ready for phase 3 development. The regimens will be designed to have little to no drug resistance and an acceptable safety profile, and be better-tolerated, shorter in duration, and simpler to use than existing options. Such regimens are intended to be a central component of efforts to address the current complexities and challenges of TB treatment…” (2/27).

