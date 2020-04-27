menu

Gilead Sues U.S. Government, Claiming CDC Breached Contracts Requiring Notification Of Patent Filings On HIV Drug

Apr 27, 2020

STAT: Gilead sues U.S., claiming it ‘secretly’ obtained patents on HIV research that led to Truvada
“Gilead Sciences (GILD) has accused the U.S. government of breaching several contracts and ‘secretly’ obtaining patents stemming from research that led to the ground-breaking Truvada HIV-prevention pill. In a lawsuit filed late Friday, the drug maker claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention violated the terms of a 15-year-old collaboration by failing to notify the company of patents that were later sought and awarded on the research…” (Silverman, 4/26).

